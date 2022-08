Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A suspect is dead after being shot by a store clerk in northeast Houston Tuesday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 8101 Lavender Street around 7:50 p.m.

Houston police said the suspect entered the store and attempted to assault the store clerk. The clerk shot the suspect and the suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.

