Houston airports experiencing flight delays due to strong storms moving through area

HOUSTON – Houston airports are currently experiencing some delays due to severe weather moving through the Houston area Wednesday evening.

Houston Bush Intercontinental is currently experiencing:

departure delays an average of 57 minutes (and increasing)

arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 38 minutes (and decreasing)

all inbound flights are being held at their origin until Wednesday at 07:00 PM CDT

William P Hobby is currently experiencing:

arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 42 minutes (and decreasing).

