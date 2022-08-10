Houston airports experiencing flight delays due to strong storms moving through area

HOUSTON – Houston airports are currently experiencing some delays due to severe weather moving through the Houston area Wednesday evening.
Houston Bush Intercontinental is currently experiencing:
- departure delays an average of 57 minutes (and increasing)
- arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 38 minutes (and decreasing)
- all inbound flights are being held at their origin until Wednesday at 07:00 PM CDT
William P Hobby is currently experiencing:
- arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 42 minutes (and decreasing).
For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area: