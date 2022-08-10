Astros announce return of Lance McCullers Jr.

Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros reacts after a groundout to end the top of the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – It has been a long road to recovery for Astros righthander Lance McCullers Junior but his return to the big league rotation is now set. According to Astros acting manager Joe Espada Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, McCullers Jr. will make his season debut Saturday when the Astros take on the Oakland A’s at Minute Maid Park.

McCullers arm issue dates back to last season when he pitched in the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox. The diagnosis was a strained flexor tendon mass near his forearm . Instead of surgery team doctors and trainers instead have treated this injury carefully holding McCullers back throughout spring training and part of this season.

He has made four rehab starts in recent weeks with Class AA Corpus Christi and Class AAA Sugar Land.