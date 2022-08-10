92º

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis.

From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.

A study conducted by HouseMethod.com states that five out of the top 10 most humid cities in the United States are right here in Texas. Researchers pulled weather data from 300 cities across the U.S. for the discovery.

Here’s what they found:

  • Brownsville, Texas (#4)
  • Port Arthur, Texas (#5)
  • Victoria, Texas (#6)
  • Corpus Christi, Texas (#9)
  • Houston, Texas (#10)

Surprisingly, although some Houstonians attribute the increasing, feels-like temps to the humidity, Space City ranked #10 on the list.

