‘Outrageous and inexcusable’: Gun pulled out on HFD paramedics while at red light in west Houston, chief says

HOUSTON – Chief Samuel Peña with the Houston Fire Department is making a public plea for safety after two HFD paramedics reportedly had a gun pointed at them Monday.

Peña said it happened when the paramedics were returning to the station. The two were reportedly at a red light in west Houston.

“No one hurt, but such deadly conduct is outrageous and inexcusable,” the chief said while addressing the incident on Twitter.

Peña continued, asking the public to allow firefighters “to do their job keeping everyone safe, without violence or incident.”

Details on what all took place when the incident occurred were not immediately released.

