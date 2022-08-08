Possible drive-by shooting suspect killed after firing at deputies in north Harris County, HCSO says

An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man possibly involved in a drive-by shooting was fatally shot after firing at deputies in north Harris County Monday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 11100 block of Cora at around 3:20 a.m.

When HCSO and Precinct 1 deputies arrived at the scene, they located the possible suspect driving a vehicle and a short pursuit ensued, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the suspect crashed at Veterans Memorial and Sam Houston Tollway. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot while firing toward deputies, HCSO said. Gonzalez a lieutenant and deputy with Precinct 1 and two HCSO deputies fired back at the suspect and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

Gonzalez said no deputies were injured during the incident.

According to Gonzalez, the Pct. 1 lieutenant has 38 years of service and the Pct. 1 deputy has one year of service. One of the HCSO deputies involved has served for six years and the other has been a deputy for two years.

The HCSO Homicide Unit and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are conducting an investigation.