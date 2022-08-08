Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for killing a man during a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Sunday morning.

Houston police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 6400 block of Westheimer around 11:05 a.m.

Officers said the pedestrian was in a moving lane of traffic when he was hit by a black Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound.

According to a witness, the driver of the vehicle drove away and made a right turn into a nearby apartment complex after the crash.

Paramedics were called and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they located the suspect’s vehicle in the apartment complex at 6263 Westheimer Road. The vehicle is now in HPD custody and being processed for evidence.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.