Thief steals approximately $25,000 worth of gold jewelry from W. Houston antique store, owner says

HOUSTON – One store owner in west Houston is seeking justice after she says a woman stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from her business earlier this week.

The owner, who identified herself as Hollis Huntoon, says the thief made a hit on her store Antiques & More located in the 1800 block of S. Dairy Ashford back on Aug. 2.

According to Huntoon, the jewelry, which consisted of about 10 golden bracelets, belonged to one of her dealers and was worth approximately $25,000 in total.

“The thief was a female that had just tried the same stunt at an antique store close to us,” Huntoon said.

The suspect reportedly came to Huntoon’s store after a failed shoplifting attempt at another antique store nearby.

Huntoon says she is offering a reward for information on the suspect.

“We are heartbroken and angry about this theft,” Huntoon added. “She needs to be exposed and caught.”

Huntoon says she has filed a police report with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.