GRAPHIC VIDEO: 3 puppies rescued after owner caught on video pulling, hitting pup, Houston SPCA says

Three puppies were rescued in southeast Houston after their alleged owner was seen on video showing signs of abuse.

Officials with the Houston SPCA said they stepped in after the owner was seen grabbing one of the pups by their leg and pulling him through a fence before hitting him multiple times with what appears to be a small tree branch.

Employees with the SPCA reportedly went to the property, located near the Gulf Freeway and Bliss Street, and discovered another puppy who was said to have a partially embedded collar that they say could have led to a serious injury or suffering.

The owner relinquished the dogs to the Houston SPCA and they are currently in the care of veterinary staff members.

“We rely on our community’s eyes and ears to report any degree of abuse because we know next time the abuse occurs, and it most likely will, there could be deadly consequences,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief of Animal Cruelty at the Houston SPCA.

To report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, please call 713-869-SPCA (7722) or file a report at houstonspca.org.