Firefighter injured after falling through roof while battling blaze at warehouse in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – A firefighter has been injured after battling a blaze at a warehouse in southeast Houston Thursday, officials said.

Units with the Houston Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a warehouse located at 8419 Hansen Rd. When they arrived at the scene, they located the warehouse with heavy flames showing from the roof.

Firefighters got on top of the roof in an effort to put the flames out when one of them lost their footing and fell through, HFD said. More help was reportedly called to get the firefighter out.

Within a minute, officials said the firefighter was located and was walking on his own. He was immediately transported by ambulance with minor injuries, HFD said.

Officials said the fire was put out and seemed to have started in the office area.

None of the school buses at the warehouse were damaged in the fire, investigators said.

Arson units have been dispatched to the scene.