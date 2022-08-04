Woman grabbed, forced into residence by 1 of 3 chase suspects who led officers on pursuit in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Three arrests have been made after police say the suspects led them on a chase that ended in a crash involving a patrol vehicle. After the crash, one of the suspects grabbed a woman and forced his way into her residence to hide in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the armed suspects led officers on a chase until the vehicle they were in crashed into a patrol car that caught on fire. The chase ended in the 12900 block of Ashford Point and two of the suspects were caught by patrol officers.

The third suspect grabbed the woman and forced her inside her property in an attempt to hide from officers, according to HPD. Officers surrounded the residence and the suspect eventually surrendered.

The identity of the suspects and charges they may face have not been released as of this time.

No injuries were reported.