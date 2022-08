HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday.

Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center.

The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability.

The 42,000 sq. ft. supportive homes project includes 56 studio apartments of which 29 units are reserved for veterans and their families earning at or below 30 and 60 percent of the area median income.