The tasting room to close their final location after 20+ years in houston

HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston.

The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.

Last week, the landlord notified The Tasting Room at City Centre that the lease will not be renewed, according to a release. The restaurant’s last day of service will be on Aug. 27.

Ad

“To the great city of Houston, it is with much sadness that we are closing The Tasting Room. We want to thank you for your patronage over the last 20+ years,” said Jerry Lasco, CEO of LASCO Enterprises, “we are grateful to each and every guest that supported us the last two decades—and for our amazing team, some who have been with us for many years.” LASCO intends to offer staff positions at other LASCO restaurants.

The restaurants said that it is still participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks which supports Houston Food Bank with a four-course menu available for lunch and dinner, according to a release.

Before The Tasting Room says goodbye forever, it is going out with a bang by giving its guests a deep wine discounts all month, a special Caymus Wine Dinner on Aug. 23rd and two more Tips and Tastings events on Aug. 4 and Aug. 18, according to the release. The Tasting Room will also have a final farewell party on Aug. 27.

Ad

Click here to details of the events.