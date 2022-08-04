Search for masked gunman underway after man shot, killed in Third Ward: HPD

HOUSTON – A search for a masked gunman is currently underway after police said he fatally shot a man in Third Ward Wednesday.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Winbern Street around 7:50 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department, officers said.

According to investigators, a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a red face mask walked up to the victim and shot him, then walked a block away from the scene. He then got into a red van and fled, HPD said.

A search is underway as officers work to find the suspect.