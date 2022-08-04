12th annual Back to School Fest presented by Shell to return to George R. Brown Convention Center

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner was joined by representatives from Shell and the Houston Food Bank in a news conference Thursday to announce details on the 12th Annual Back To School Fest presented by Shell.

The event will return to the George R. Brown Convention Center on Aug. 13 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The 12th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest presented by Shell provides 25,000 Houston area students with the tools they need to start the school year off right, according to a release.

Backpacks underwritten by Shell USA and school supplies donated by a multitude of corporations in the Houston community will be distributed.

Additionally, health screenings will include dental screenings and sealants, vision screenings, routine immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines. The event also provides families with a wide range of health and social services offered by community agencies.

Shell has been the title sponsor of the program for 12 years.