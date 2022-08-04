87º

Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker is recaptured months after mistaken release

James Howard Jackson, accused of shooting a man during the theft of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs in 2021, was released from jail by mistake in April.

Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein, NBCNEWS

Almost four months after he was mistakenly freed from custody in Los Angeles, a man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in a robbery was captured Wednesday, officials said.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested in Palmdale, a city north of L.A., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jackson is charged in the Feb. 24, 2021, shooting of dog walker Ryan Fischer.

He was released from jail by mistake on April 6 due to what the sheriff’s department has said was a clerical error.

