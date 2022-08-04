Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker is recaptured months after mistaken release

Almost four months after he was mistakenly freed from custody in Los Angeles, a man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in a robbery was captured Wednesday, officials said.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested in Palmdale, a city north of L.A., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jackson is charged in the Feb. 24, 2021, shooting of dog walker Ryan Fischer.

He was released from jail by mistake on April 6 due to what the sheriff’s department has said was a clerical error.

