Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say

MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said.

Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.

Deputies said the teen went home and notified his father, who called deputies. Detectives reportedly spent the next few hours looking for clues as to what led up to the man’s death, who may have been there for nearly a week.

Eickenhorst Funeral Directors recovered the body and the body was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy, deputies said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.