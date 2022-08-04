98º

Astros vs Guardians live on Peacock Sunday

Tags: Astros, MLB
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 03: Trey Mancini #26 of the Houston Astros hits a two run home run in the second inning against the Boston Red Soxat Minute Maid Park on August 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Bob Levey, 2022 Getty Images)

The Houston Astros’ Sunday game against the Cleveland Guardians will be streamed live on Peacock, NBC’s streaming channel.

Live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The game begins at 1 p.m. CDT.

Peacock is the exclusive home to Sunday Leadoff, a new Major League Baseball game of the week which is streamed live on Sundays. Each game features NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows.

How to watch the game on Sunday:

  • When: Sunday, Aug. 7
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Time: 1 p.m. CDT (live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CDT)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

