Astros vs Guardians live on Peacock Sunday

The Houston Astros’ Sunday game against the Cleveland Guardians will be streamed live on Peacock, NBC’s streaming channel.

Live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The game begins at 1 p.m. CDT.

Peacock is the exclusive home to Sunday Leadoff, a new Major League Baseball game of the week which is streamed live on Sundays. Each game features NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows.

How to watch the game on Sunday: