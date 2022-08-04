Astros vs Guardians live on Peacock Sunday

The Houston Astros’ Sunday game against the Cleveland Guardians will be streamed live on Peacock, NBC’s streaming channel.
Live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The game begins at 1 p.m. CDT.
Peacock is the exclusive home to Sunday Leadoff, a new Major League Baseball game of the week which is streamed live on Sundays. Each game features NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows.
How to watch the game on Sunday:
- When: Sunday, Aug. 7
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Time: 1 p.m. CDT (live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CDT)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock