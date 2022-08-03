Teen suspects charged with capital murder accused of killing two men they met outside southeast Houston convenience store

Two teenagers have been charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of two men outside a southeast Houston convenience store Monday.

Houston Police said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, were arrested shortly after the men were killed.

HPD said officers responded a shooting call at the store located at 10658 Monroe Road just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found one male victim who had been shot several times inside the business. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased.

In a news release, HPD said detectives determined the victims were inside a white Mercedes Benz in the parking lot when Redmond exited the front passenger seat of a black Nissan Altima and entered the Mercedes. That’s when surveillance video indicates at least one shot was fired. One victim exited the driver’s seat of the Mercedes and ran into the business.

Ad

Evan Scott Redmond, 18 (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

Police said Redmond drove the Nissan from the scene and was followed by the driver of the Mercedes.

Officers reportedly located the second victim who appeared to have been thrown from the Mercedes onto the road in the 1000 block of Pearland Parkway. He had also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the news release, patrol officers later spotted the stolen Mercedes and attempted a traffic stop. They said Redmond led them on a chase before crashing the stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Dixie Farm Road. Detectives report Redmond admitted to his role in the shooting and subsequent incidents.

The Nissan Altima was located at a residence in Pearland and that’s where police indicate they took Johnson into custody.

Camren Keith Johnson, 19 (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

The identities of the male victims, who were 20 and 22 years old, have not yet been released.