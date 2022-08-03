Rudy Giuliani is unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe

Rudy Giuliani is unlikely to face federal charges stemming from his dealings in Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Giuliani, the former New York mayor and personal attorney for Donald Trump, has been under investigation by Manhattan federal prosecutors for nearly two years. He was a key figure in the events that led to Trump’s first impeachment, accused of relying on Ukrainian officials and members of parliament to try to dig up dirt about Joe Biden as he ran for president.
Federal investigators seized Giuliani’s electronic devices in April 2021 in part to see whether they contained any evidence showing efforts to oust U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and whether he potentially violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, requiring the disclosure of certain political activities or interests.
For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.