Rudy Giuliani is unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani makes an appearance in support of fellow Republican Curtis Sliwa who is running for NYC mayor on June 21, 2021 in New York City. The Guardian Angels founder has said he will rollback bail reforms, support police and keep Rikers Island open rather than following the current plans to close it. Sliwa is running against Fernando Mateo, president of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers with the winner facing off against the winner of the Democratic primary. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani is unlikely to face federal charges stemming from his dealings in Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Giuliani, the former New York mayor and personal attorney for Donald Trump, has been under investigation by Manhattan federal prosecutors for nearly two years. He was a key figure in the events that led to Trump’s first impeachment, accused of relying on Ukrainian officials and members of parliament to try to dig up dirt about Joe Biden as he ran for president.

Federal investigators seized Giuliani’s electronic devices in April 2021 in part to see whether they contained any evidence showing efforts to oust U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and whether he potentially violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, requiring the disclosure of certain political activities or interests.

