Nuk baby bottles recalled due to high lead levels

HOUSTON – A popular baby bottle manufacturer has issued a recall for its bottles due to them containing high levels of lead in some of its products, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Nuk First Choice 240ml glass baby bottles are being recalled after the CPSC found that the markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of led that exceeds the federal lead content ban.

NUK glass baby bottle. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 100 bottles sold in the U.S. are affected. The bottles were designed for newborn to 6 months old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.

According to the CPSC, lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.