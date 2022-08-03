Mayor Turner joins NASA to distribute free lunchboxes to children in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined NASA Wednesday morning in distributing free Artemis Learning Lunchbox Kits to underserved families and youth in Houston, according to a release.

NASA and the Center of Science and Industry have partnered with the Houston Foodbank to give out 2,000 free kits out with meals to help support a national program that aims to feed hungry lives and feed hungry minds in science, technology, engineering, and math. Hundreds of cars lined the parking lot of Traders Village and flowed onto N. Eldridge Parkway.

The partnership will impact over 30,000 youth and families across the nation with the NASA Artemis Learning Lunchbox initiative. The learning lunchbox kits are directly link to NASA’s upcoming Artemis mission to inspire youth as it land the first person of color and woman on the Moon.

”These were developed during the pandemic to shrink the gap in education. Kiddos at home were struggling, teachers and parents didn’t know how to enrich their education,” said Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of the Center of Science and Industry (COSI).

Bertley said the NASA Learning Lunchboxes are hands-on tool kits that provide five space-focused learning activities that showcase the diversity of STEM at NASA. He said elementary-aged students through high school can use the boxes to learn about space science.

“We’re all about science learning stem learning and putting people on a path to help drive their lives. So we’re delighted to be part of this outreach,” said William Harris, CEO & President of Space Center Houston.

The distribution event included science experiments and activities for children and families. Johnson Space Center and NASA leadership, as well as and community partners, also helped distribute kits and food to youth and families.