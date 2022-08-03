LIST: The best little bookstores in Texas, according to Yelp

There are many fine bookshops scattered throughout Texas and several are in the Houston area.
Recently, Yelp identified the most-beloved and best-reviewed bookstores in the state.
The crowd-sourced review website identified businesses in the Bookstores category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The result, a list of the 25 most-popular and well-trafficked shops.
Several Houston bookstores made the list, including Kaboom Books (No. 4), Becker’s Books (No. 5), Brazos Bookstore (No. 10) and Blue Willow Bookshop (No. 11).
Yelp’s list of the Top Local Bookstores in Texas:
- Recycled Reads (Austin, TX)
- Recycled Books Records CDs (Denton, TX)
- Monkey & Dog Books (Fort Worth, TX)
- Kaboom Books (Houston, TX)
- Becker’s Books (Houston, TX)
- BookPeople (Austin, TX)
- Literarity Book Shop (El Paso, TX)
- Book Woman (Austin, TX)
- Malvern Books (Austin, TX)
- Brazos Bookstore (Houston, TX)
- Blue Willow Bookshop (Houston, TX)
- Leaves Book and Tea Shop (Fort Worth, TX)
- Brave Books (El Paso, TX)
- Lark & Owl Booksellers (Georgetown, TX)
- The Wild Detectives (Dallas, TX)
- Lucky Dog Books (Dallas, TX)
- Deep Vellum Books (Dallas, TX)
- The Book Nook Brenham (Brenham, TX)
- Front Street Books (Alpine, TX)
- South Congress Books (Austin, TX)
- The Twig Book Shop (San Antonio, TX)
- Interabang Books (Dallas, TX)
- Golden’s Book Exchange (Waco, TX)
- Nine Lives Books (San Antonio, TX)
- Black Pearl Books (Austin, TX)
