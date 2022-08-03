Investigation underway after infant death at motel in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an infant was found dead at a motel in west Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to an urgent call at a motel located at 15101 Katy Freeway around 1:25 p.m.

The infant was transported to the Texas Children’s West Hospital and pronounced dead.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said the infant’s death is suspicious and is being investigated by homicide officials. He also added that the parents are being uncooperative. No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.