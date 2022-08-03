Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston

Footage of an aggravated robbery in the 8100 block of Leonora. Houston police are searching for the suspects responsible.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery.

On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said.

The woman said that her business had burned down, so she was only allowing a few customers into her residence so she could do their hair. She told police she was expecting a friend, so she left the back gate unlocked so they could access her back door. When she heard a knock at her door, she opened it and two unknown men, one armed with a handgun, forced their way into her residence.

One of the men went to get the cash drawer while the other suspect searched the woman’s pockets for money. The pair then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The incident was captured on a security camera. Watch it unfold in the video below.

Here’s a description of the subjects, as described by the police:

Suspect #1: Black male, 19 to 22 years old, black hooded coat with graphics in the front, black pants and red sandals.

Suspect #2: Black male, 19 to 22 years old, blue hooded coat, black pants with red and white shoes.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.