Where you can get a free haircut for your child as school starts in the Houston-area

Houston – New notebooks and pencils: check.

New shoes: check.

Fresh haircut? Yes!

Remington College Greenspoint Campus is helping you check that one off your back-to-school list for free.

Every Tuesday through Thursday until August 31, students 17 and younger can make sure they’re prepared for the start of the school year with a free haircut. You do have to make an appointment.

To do that, call (281) 885-4490.

What: Free kids’ haircuts

When: Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., August 1-August 31

Where: Remington College Greenspoint Campus | 11310 Greens Crossing Blvd #300, Houston, TX 77067