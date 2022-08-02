88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Where you can get a free haircut for your child as school starts in the Houston-area

Amy Davis, Investigative Reporter

Tags: free, haircut, back to school, Back To School
Generic haircut image (Pixabay.com)

Houston – New notebooks and pencils: check.

New shoes: check.

Fresh haircut? Yes!

Remington College Greenspoint Campus is helping you check that one off your back-to-school list for free.

Every Tuesday through Thursday until August 31, students 17 and younger can make sure they’re prepared for the start of the school year with a free haircut. You do have to make an appointment.

To do that, call (281) 885-4490.

What: Free kids’ haircuts

When: Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., August 1-August 31

Where: Remington College Greenspoint Campus | 11310 Greens Crossing Blvd #300, Houston, TX 77067

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Passionate consumer advocate, mom of 3, addicted to coffee, hairspray and pastries.

email

facebook

twitter