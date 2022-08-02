Watch live: State legislators, Fort Bend County officials discuss back-to-school safety, emergency preparedness ahead of new school year

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As law enforcement agencies and school districts across the nation re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and training plans ahead of the new school year, Fort Bend County, Texas deputies, police, school district, and community officials constantly train in hopes of avoiding school shootings and improving first responder capabilities and intelligence gathering.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Representative Jacey Jetton (Texas House District 26), and Representative Ron Reynolds (Texas House District 27), will brief the public regarding school safety and emergency preparedness and discuss how the robust partnership of state, county, municipal, and school district officials continue to work together to help maintain a secure environment and keep Fort Bend County students safe.

Sheriff Fagan, Rep. Jetton, Rep. Reynolds, and Fort Bend County-area law enforcement and school district leaders will meet the press Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Stafford Municipal School District Leonard Scarcella Administration Building in Stafford, Texas. FBCSO and ISD police department officials will give a general overview about the latest ways to assess and deal with active-shooter threats and incidents, and handle mental health concerns. The leaders will provide updates on school safety and security policies and procedures, and incident response.