Typhoon Texas offering end-of-season deal: Here’s how to claim it

KATY, Texas – Typhoon Texas said Tuesday that it is offering free admission for the remainder of the season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass.

In a news release, the park explained that’s the equivalent of more than a month of free, unlimited fun.

To take advantage of the deal, go to typhoontexas.com and click on the “Buy Now” button to for free admission for the rest of summer 2022 with the purchase a 2023 season pass priced at $79.99 per person.

Typhoon Texas is open daily through Labor Day Weekend and weekends through Sept. 18.

Besides unlimited entry into the Typhoon Texas waterparks in Houston and Austin, season pass holders receive 15% off food, non-alcoholic drinks, fast passes, cabana rentals and retail purchases. They also get a cashless pay wristband pre-loaded with in-park discount coupons.

Ad

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. There is free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets.