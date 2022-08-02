‘The kids are the victims here’: Little League parents accuse team president of mishandling team’s money

HOUSTON – Over a dozen parents filled the dugout at Stude Park on Monday in support of a lawsuit against the president of the Heights-Norhill Little League team and her husband.

They say the allegations that include unexplained withdrawals and expenses totaling thousands of dollars really hit home because the kids are losing. They just want to know, where the money is.

“The kids are the victims here, we’re just all volunteers and we come here every day to make sure the kids have a fun time,” said Heights-Norhill Coach Markos Pappas.

“So there’s just a lot of expenses where we don’t have receipts and we just need an explanation for that,” said Amanda Pappas, treasurer.

Pappas said she has no clue where monies collected through PayPal and Venmo for things like concessions, and uniforms have vanished. She became aware of the issue on opening day.

“I don’t have access to the PayPal and Venmo accounts, only our president does, there were no transfers into the bank account for those things and there was no cash actually deposited that day,” she said.

“There are electronic deposits that are going into a bank account, presumably, but that bank account is not the league’s bank account,” said Attorney Jacob Stephens.

Parents say their kids are learning just the opposite of what they wanted them to.

“It’s just disheartening… in a league that’s here to bring our community together,” said parent VJ Arizpe

League and accepting league for everyone in the community and make sure the kids are able to have the right equipment and the right atmosphere to love baseball,” said parent, Zach Hendershott.

The parents say they want the team president to step down but she refuses to even though her time should be up. They add that they’re still trying to determine how much money is missing.

KPRC 2 has reached out to the president but have not heard back.