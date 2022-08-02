Family still searching for answers nearly one month after man’s body discovered in field

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard last month.

The body of Rodolfo Monjaraz, known as Rudy, was discovered July 6 by Houston Fire Department paramedics who spotted his body as they were driving near the intersection of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard.

Houston Police say there were signs of trauma on the 29-year-old’s body and they do not believe he was struck by a car.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the cause and manner of Monjaraz’s death are still being determined.

Relatives last saw Monjaraz on July 5 as he was walking on Lawndale Street when he told his nephews he was heading to his sister’s home located on that street.

But Leslie Monjaraz says her little brother never made it to her home.

Nearly a month later, family members are frustrated with the police response and have been doing their own legwork, retracing Rudy’s last known stops and talking to people at a homeless encampment under the freeway and workers at the 7-Eleven store across the way.

A priest at a church nearby told the family a homeless person turned in Rudy’s wallet.

“That day he was only found in his boxers, that’s all he had on. Did someone come and take his clothes off and take his wallet?” Leslie Monjaraz asked.

The family created an Instagram page with details of the case and a phone number for people to call with tips.

“Please help us find out what happened to my brother Rudy. As of right now, no there is no peace. This is not the end. This is not the end of my brother’s story,” said Mireya Monjaraz.

If you have any information on the case, call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.