CHECK YOUR FREEZERS: H-E-B issues recall for Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to mislabeling

HOUSTON – H-E-B announced Monday that it’s issuing a voluntary recall for the half-gallon of H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.

The company said the products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

H-E-B said the issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient.

The product was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas. All affected product has since been removed from store shelves, according to the company.

There have been no reported illnesses as of Monday night.

Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund. Customers with any questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.