Airbnb removes Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ from listings after viral video

Airbnb on Monday removed listings where enslaved people in the U.S. once lived following a viral TikTok video slamming a Mississippi property described as a “slave cabin.”

“Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb,” the property-rental company said in a statement to NBC News. “We apologize for any trauma or grief created by the presence of this listing, and others like it, and that we did not act sooner to address this issue.”

Airbnb added that the company is working with experts to develop new policies to address other properties associated with slavery.

