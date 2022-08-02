80º

2 teens found shot in possible attempted murder-suicide inside north Harris County home, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after two teens were found shot inside a north Harris County home in a possible attempted murder-suicide, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to a call for service in the 6900 block of Round Rose Court in Spring at around 3 a.m.

When deputies arrived, two teen boys, who are 15 and 17 years old, were found with gunshot wounds, according to Gonzalez.

Both were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

