2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Caleb Jordan McCreless, 32, Richmond, and Christopher Luke McGinnis, 39, of Spring, were taken into custody Tuesday.

The six-count indictment returned July 28 charges McCreless and McGinnis with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. McCreless also faces an additional five counts of wire fraud.

The indictment alleges McCreless purported to have access to medical-grade nitrile gloves during the ensuing demand for medical PPE amidst the pandemic. Medical companies allegedly paid him $39 million to buy the in-demand gloves. However, McCreless did not have any gloves at all and never delivered them to anyone that had made purchases, according to the charges.

Ad

McGinnis served as a logistics operator and delayed or stalled the delivery process when companies became concerned about their order of gloves not arriving, according to the charges. As a result of this alleged scheme, one victim lost over $13 million.

Healthcare professionals who were on the frontlines during the fight against COVID-19 were expected to use the gloves.

The indictment also includes the forfeiture of the residence of McCreless in Ft. Bend County which is valued at over $2 million. The charges allege the house was purchased with money profited during the scheme.

If convicted, both men face up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The FBI and Harris County Constable’s Office - Precinct 1 conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas H. Carter is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.