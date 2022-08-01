Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break

HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

City officials recommended public water system customers to boil their water prior to consumption -- including washing hands and body, brushing teeth and drinking. Boiling tap water makes it safe for drinking and cooking.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Inframark, the operator for Memorial Point Utilities District, at our 24-hour Customer Service Line 281-398-8211.