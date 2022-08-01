San Antonio River Walk ranked as 5th ‘most beautiful’ sights in the U.S., study says

HOUSTON – The beauty of San Antonio River Walk is being nationally recognized as one of the “most beautiful” sights in the nation and in the world, KSAT News reports.

According to a recent study conducted by Kuoni, a luxury travel company, the River Walk ranked as the fifth most beautiful sight in the nation and was the only Texas attraction that made the list. The data was collected in June and the findings are based on TripAdvisor data for sights over in 267 cities, Kuoni reports.

The River Walk also ranked No. 16 out of Kuoni’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Sights Around the World, topping Edinburgh Castle in Scotland and Westminster Abbey in England.

The River Walk features family-friendly restaurants, bars, shops and other attractions throughout the city.