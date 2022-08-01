Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women near infamous Bissonnet Track in SW Houston; DPS searching for more victims

Mark Ferguson, 39, has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in the area of southwest Houston’s infamous Bissonnet Track has been arrested, but investigators feel there could be more victims out there.

Last week, following a lengthy investigation by DPS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents, 39-year-old Mark Ferguson was arrested on multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault. The crimes committed against the women happened on or near Bissonnet Street, investigators said.

DPS investigators are looking to identify more possible victims. Any additional victims, witnesses or persons with information are urged to contact Texas DPS Houston CID at 281-517-1511.