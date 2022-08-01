Is your child ready for a phone?

“When is it ok for my child to get their first phone?” -- It’s a question many parents face.

While there isn’t always a right answer, AT&T has partnered with the American Academy of Pediatrics to offer some expert advice.

Together, they created the PhoneReady Questionnaire, a 10-question quiz that helps parents determine if their child is ready for the responsibilities of a cell phone.

Luis Silva from AT&T appeared on KPRC 2+ Monday to share more about this topic. For his insights, watch the segment in the video player at the top of the page.

