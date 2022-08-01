Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations

HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area.

The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2.

These locations are all slated to open this fall.

“Each new restaurant will assist in meeting demand and ensuring Houstonians have the best dining experience possible,” the media representative told KPRC 2. “Chick-fil-A looks forward to sharing more information about the upcoming openings and continuing to serve its guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

The Chick-fil-A 242 and Harper’s Preserve location will officially open for business on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Casey Hughes, the local franchise owner, is looking forward to welcoming and serving the Conroe community, according to the news release about the opening.

Chick-fil-A 242 & Harper’s Preserve will be open for drive-thru service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A 242 & Harpers Preserve can place an order for pickup or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online.

Ad

In place of the traditional First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A 242 & Harper’s Preserve has identified 100 local heroes making an impact in the Conroe area and will surprise this group with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, Chick-fil-A has partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank in honor of this new restaurant opening to aid in the fight against hunger.