3 popular Italian restaurants in Montrose, River Oaks area to close after 45 years of service

HOUSTON – Three popular Italian restaurant are closing their doors Friday after 45 years of service in the Montrose and River Oaks area, according to The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants.

The trio of restaurants, Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino, will close for good on Friday after dinner service.

The 2.7-acre development, which housed the trio of restaurants at 2817 West Dallas St., was purchased by an affiliate of Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners. They plan to revitalize the buildings into a new dining destination dubbed the “Harlow District,” according to a release. The land will include the Printing Museum and The HAY Center building, known to some as the old American Legion building.

“We would like to thank our amazing family, friends, guests, and staff for the past 45 years. We are so proud of what we have accomplished over the years. We are excited to see the new venues created within the establishments that hold so many of our cherished memories,” said Mary Mandola, wife of Vincent and their daughters Vinceanne Mandola and Dana Mandola Corbett.

The developers will begin rebuilding the area in the Fall, according to the release. The first concept at the Harlow District is slated to open in late 2022.