Man wanted in connection with 30 burglaries of vehicles arrested after sending deputies on chase in Spring

A man, who was wanted for his alleged involvement in 30 car burglaries, has been arrested after leading deputies on a brief chase in Spring, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office says.

Deputies say they noticed a stolen vehicle in the 7300 block of Louetta which caused them to initiate a traffic stop. Officials then say the driver of that vehicle, Jarrod Parker, refused to stop, sending deputies on a short chase.

During the pursuit, deputies say Parker drove through the front yard of somebody’s home before losing control of the vehicle.

When authorities attempted to approach the suspect, they say Parker then accelerated his speed, hitting two patrol vehicles and ultimately causing his car to be undrivable.

Investigators say details revealed Parker was wanted for questioning in reference to approximately 30 burglaries of motor vehicles in the area.

He has since been booked into the Harris County Jail and is charged with Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle and and Aggravated Assault on a Peace servant