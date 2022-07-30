The Warwick: Houston restaurant reveals all-new, luxurious lunch menu for summer dining

HOUSTON – The Houston food scene has an exciting restaurant that highlights the city’s history as well as provides a modern twist to the nightlife.

And now, the newly opened eatery is unveiling a lunch menu that is expected to take the daily guest experience to the next level.

The Warwick, located near The Galleria, will begin serving its everyday lunch menu starting Monday, Aug. 1.

The highly anticipated service ‘boasts new American fare with a southern twist,’ according to a news release.

“Being amongst the bustling businesses of the Galleria area, lunch was always part of our bigger picture,” said Rob Wright, co-owner of The Warwick. “We took the proper amount of time to make sure this is executed the way we have always envisioned it, and with that, we look forward to serving Houstoinans and business professionals alike.”

The Warwick will serve lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a ‘Bar Bites’ menu from 3 to 5 p.m. Additionally, happy hour will be served every day from 4 to 6 p.m. with half-priced bottles of wine.

Guest can visit The Warwick on Mondays and Tuesdays between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday.

Below are some of the new dishes patrons can expect:

Warwick Cheddar Burger, two fresh chuck patties with smoked cheddar and bourbon

caramelized onions on a brioche bun, dressed with house sauce, butter lettuce and

tomatoes, and served with dusted house chips.

Shrimp Po’ Boy, toasted French bread, dressed with special remoulade sauce then

stuffed with jumbo fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles and served with dusted house

chips

Hot Chicken Sandwich, Nashville-style fried chicken with house sauce and a super

slaw, served on a brioche bun and served with dusted house chips

Cajun Pasta, blackened chicken, andouille sausage and onions sautéed into a Cajun

cream sauce then dressed with parsley and shaved parmesan, accompanied by garlic

buttered bread

Cobb Salad, crisp iceberg lettuce tossed in cilantro ranch dressing and topped with

chilled chicken, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, egg, avocado

and tomatoes

Chicken Tortilla Soup, fire-roasted tomatoes cooked down with special herbs and

spices then dressed with smoked chicken breast, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, sour

cream and tortilla strips

Smoked Ribs, half a rack of pecan smoked spareribs glazed with a signature spicy

barbeque sauce and served over super slaw and accompanied with dusted house chips

Salmon Salad, seared salmon served over a charred crostino, crowned with baby

arugula, shaved carrots, crumbled goat cheese and blistered tomatoes tossed in an

apple cider vinaigrette dressing