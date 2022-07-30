Applebee’s unveils new chicken-wing flavored lip gloss

Now, THIS is a duo we were never expecting.

If you love the taste of chicken, while also loving flawless makeup, this new Applebee’s collab may be for you.

According to Applebee’s website, the popular American diner has teamed up with Winky Lux: Saucy Gloss to create four different colored lip balms that taste like various chicken flavors typically served at the restaurant.

The sauces were created as both brands celebrated National Chicken Wing Day and National Lipstick Day.

The gloss is said to be a guaranteed crowd pleaser. “Swipe these on and everyone will want to taste your face,” the site read.

Below are the various glosses for purchase:

GET ME HOT BUFFALO - A creamy coral that packs the hot buffalo spice your ex could never have handled.

SWEET CHILE KISS - A deep rich red kissed with a hint of fine golden Chile specks that put the “mmm” in make out.

BE MY HONEY PEPPER - A gorgeous, golden honey-spiced gloss with shimmering flecks that’ll make you the queen bee of date night.

HONEY BBQ-T - A shiny, smoky barbecue hue with a side of honey sweetness to make your kisses downright craveable.

Fans will have the chance to purchase the four balms on the Winky Lux website.

“Warning: Lips may be ultra-kissable after use. While supplies last; get them while they’re hot, hot, hot. Glosses are not for eating … come to Applebee’s for that, honey,” the website read.