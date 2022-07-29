Top attractions, places to visit in San Marcos 🤽

KPRC 2+ is helping you find fantastic places to visit for some “Last Minute Road Trip” fun this summer.

San Marcos may be known for river activities such as tubing and kayaking, but according to Sarah Smith, social media specialist with the San Marcos Convention and Visitors Bureau, says there’s a whole lot more.

Some of the activities visitors can take advantage of is snorkeling, Wonder World Cave, and shopping at the largest outlet mall in the country: the San Marcos Outlet Mall.

San Marcos is also home to Texas State University.

