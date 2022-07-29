Started college but didn’t finish? TSU announces new program aimed at helping students get their degree

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University launching a new college that will create a pathway for people who started college but did not complete their degree program.

The College of Transdisciplinary Studies will assist students to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree. TSU said this new college is the first ever college of transdisciplinary studies approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and offers a range of degree programs.

“The creation of the College of Transdisciplinary Studies at Texas Southern demonstrates the university’s commitment to providing innovative pathways that will enable more Texans to complete higher education credentials with a clear line of sight to good jobs and expanded career opportunities,” said the Commissioner of Higher Education, Dr. Harrison Keller. “I applaud Texas Southern University’s efforts to give Texans the flexibility and support they need to be successful.”

According to data from the National Student Clearinghouse, 39 million Americans have acquired some postsecondary education and training but did not earn a degree or credential. Of those, approximately 3.5 million are considered “potential completers,” meaning they have at least two years’ worth of full-time college credit over the past decade and have high potential to earn a degree or credential if they re-enroll.

“Texas Southern University is excited about this opportunity to initiate tailored programs that meet the needs of individuals who, at present, lack a navigable path to complete a viable degree,” said TSU President, Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton Young. “Inspired by Commissioner Keller and Coordinating Board Members including Chair, Fred Farias, and Vice Chair, Donna Williams, Texas Southern University is proud to contribute to the state’s higher education goals. Many individuals have had their higher education journey disrupted for various reasons. This new College of Transdisciplinary Studies will serve as the conduit through which thousands of students from around the Houston region and the state of Texas will have the opportunity to finish what they started, thus beginning the transformation many have long desired for their lives. The College of Transdisciplinary Studies will consider appropriate work experience as credit toward degree completion and offer courses in a hybrid format.

Statistics reveal that more than four million Texans fall in the category of “some college, no degree.” In the greater Houston region, there are more than 1 million. This new college will provide eight majors at the bachelor’s level and four at the master’s level. Most students will be able to complete their degree in less than two years. This new endeavor will also include the creation of partnerships with industries and companies to assist employees with re-skilling and up-skilling to ensure they are prepared to fulfill workforce demands.

Classes in the new college begin in August. For more information, contact Chief of Staff, Dr. Dakota Doman at Dakota.Doman@tsu.edu.