Search underway for missing woman last seen with ex-boyfriend, who’s possibly armed, FCSO says

EL CAMPO, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 18-year-old woman who was reportedly last known to be with her ex-boyfriend, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is concerned about Alexandra Pineda’s welfare and need to public’s help in locating her.

Pineda, who is 5′ 1 tall, reportedly was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket, according to a release. A second description of Pineda is that she was reportedly wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.

A missing persons reported was filed on Thursday by Pineda’s family around 1 p.m. Detectives learned that Pineda was last seen by her family in the 4700 block of Baker Road in Needville.

Pineda’s last known location was with her ex-boyfriend, Dylan Gonzalez, 19, at 2:45 p.m. at the 500 block of Tegner St. in El Campo, where a weapons investigation by the El Campo Police Department was being conducted, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Pineda and Gonzalez both fled on foot and Gonzalez is possibly armed.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking Pineda’s whereabouts to get her home safely. Anyone with information is being asked to call Sgt. A. Hickey with the Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4686.