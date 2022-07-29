H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT 2022; Country’s largest community-based sneaker event comes to NRG Center this weekend

HOUSTON – Calling all Sneakerheads!!

The largest Houston-area sneaker summit is coming to NRG Center this month, and you don’t want to miss it.

H-town’s Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday, July 31.

According to event details, the summit will give shoppers the chance to “witness a celebration of sneaker culture” and the opportunity to “Buy, Sell, Trade, Browse and Discuss rare and collectible footwear.”

Additionally, the event will have special guests, contests, and prizes.

Tickets start at $35, but KPRC 2 Insiders can enter for a chance to win FREE entry by clicking below

Sneaker Summit was established in 2004 as a community-based sneaker event where “enthusiasts gather to buy, sell, trade, browse, and discuss everything from rare vintage collectibles to the latest and most exclusive sneakers, fashion and accessories all within a huge party atmosphere,” according to a Proclamation given by the City of Houston.

The event originated inside of a Houston sports bar and eventually grew so large that it had to transition into the Toyota Center back in 2011. In the summer of 2016, Sneaker Summit opened its consignment store located at 3814 S. Shepherd Drive in Houston.

Event details below:

H-Town Sneaker Summit

Sunday, July 31

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

NRG Center – Hall E

1 Fannin Street

Houston, TX 77054

Tickets - $35

Parking - $20

OFFICIAL RULES: H-Town Sneaker Summit tickets sweepstakes (click2houston.com)