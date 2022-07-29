Adopted father of 7-year-old who died inside washing machine speaks out

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The adopted father of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler, who was found dead inside a washing machine at his home, spoke out about his’s son’s death Thursday evening.

Jermaine Thomas was seen moments after he was dropped off by a Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputy after he was questioned. He told KPRC 2′s, Brandon Walker, that he came home after work looking for his wife and found the door was already unlocked.

“Since that…. I came home…just like I’m about to walk in the door right now,” he said. “I don’t have my keys, but I put my key in the door and the door opened. Anything else after that I don’t know.”

Thomas said Troy was nowhere to be found in the home. That was when at around 5:30 a.m., he was reported missing.

Later, at around 7 a.m. deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office conducted a search around the neighborhood, then searched inside the home. Troy’s body was then found inside a top-loading washing machine.

Both Thomas and his wife were taken for questioning after the discovery. As of Friday, no charges have been filed and the cause of death remains under investigation.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Minchew, Troy was a foster child and was adopted in 2019. Officials confirmed with KPRC 2 that CPS does have history with the family.