Unconscious man found in New York is not missing student from Missouri City, NYPD said

A tweet by police in New York City showing a picture of an unconscious, unidentified man went viral overnight, sparking hopes it was missing Texas State University student Jason Landry.

The New York Police Department shared the image in hopes of identifying the man who was found in the Bronx on July 22.

“I really had to do a double take,” said Jason’s father Kent Landry.

He told KPRC 2 that his family held out a bit of hope on if the man could be Jason.

“You hope. And then, you kind of cry. And then, you start thinking about it, and you start worrying. You know? It’s like, if it is him, how did he get there? What’s been happening? My wife and I are looking at [the picture] and trying to look at it well. Chin’s not like Jason’s or doesn’t look right in the cheek. He’s got a, looks like a broken nose,” the father said. “But, who knows what could have happened in the year and a half. We didn’t think it was him. But we certainly thought it was close enough that it could be him.”

He says investigators with the Texas Attorney General’s cold case and missing person unit shared Jason’s fingerprints and scar information.

Early Wednesday afternoon, NYPD announced the man had been identified as a Yonkers native and that his family had been notified.

The Landry family is thankful that another family received good news today, even as they wait for news of Jason.

“I’m glad the young man has been identified. There’s a happy family in Yonkers. I’m sure they’re on the way to the hospital. I hope he recovers and I hope he’s restored to his family, whatever his story is. As for us, we’ve been waiting 591 days. We’ll keep waiting and praying,” Landry said.

“A lot of people were like. ‘I’ve never heard of this story or this young man.’ And so there are more people out there who’ve seen Jason’s picture. You know the story, and who knows what God can do with that. It only takes one person to have the courage to say, ‘Hey, I’ve seen that man,’” his father said. “And all it takes is one little breakthrough.”

Jason disappeared on Dec. 13, 2020, as he was driving home to Missouri City from San Marcos for Christmas break.

Investigators found his car totaled near Luling in Caldwell County.

His wallet and phone were found at the crash site but the 21-year-old was nowhere to be found.

Landry says, despite the whirlwind of the New York developments, he’s glad more people now know about Jason’s story.

A family-run Facebook page on the search for Jason received more than 100,000 hits Wednesday.

The New York Police Dept. has posted the picture of an unidentified young man that was found lying on a street in the Bronx unresponsive. He is in the hospital right now.

If you know anything about the case, call The Texas Attorney General’s cold case and missing person unit at 512-936-0742 or 726-777-1359.