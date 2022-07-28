Having trouble finding your child’s records for school registration? Harris County Clerk hosts Back-to-School birth certificate event to help

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth is hosting two events in an effort to help families who are in need of their child’s records for school registration.

According to a news release provided by the Harris County Clerk’s Office, this will be the second-year families can take advantage of the service before the first day of school. Last year, officials say they were able to distribute more than 300 birth certificates ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

The HCCO will provide families with a short form that they can use as an acceptable form for school enrollment.

Parents will need to make sure their child meets the following requirements to obtain the documentation.

Must have been born in the State of Texas

You must be the person named on the certificate, the legal representative or immediate family member with appropriate identification (ID).

Have acceptable ID: Valid photo ID, such as U.S. Driver’s License, Federal or State ID card, Military ID, or U.S. Passport. For other acceptable ID options, visit: Obtaining a Birth Certificate in Texas ( state.tx.us ).

A completed birth certificate application, available in our office

Payment of $23.00 (cash or credit card)

The first “Back-to-School Birth Certificate” event will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 8 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Pasadena Annex, 101 S. Richey St., Pasadena, TX 77506.

The second event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the N. Shepherd Annex, 7300 N. Shepherd, Houston, TX 77091.